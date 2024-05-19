(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to visit Sri Lanka | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Indian spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is to visit Sri Lanka from 18-20 May and travel to Nuwara Eliya.

Minister Jeevan Thondaman met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in preparation for his visit to Sri Lanka where he will be visiting the Seetha Amman Temple in Nuwara Eliya.

“During our discussions, I was proud to present Gurudev with a painting by Mr. Selliah Gopalan from Sri Lanka's Indian Origin Hill-country Tamil community. This colourful artwork symbolises the eternal link and shared heritage between our nations, beautifully echoing the spirit of Gurudev's teachings,” Thondaman said on X.

He said they discussed recent developments in Sri Lanka and his commitment to ensuring a dignified life for the plantation community.

“I shared our Government's plans to provide land rights to every plantation family, a step towards their empowerment and stability. I am inspired by Gurudev's approach to life and his profound impact on countless lives,” he said.

The Minister also said that Ravi Shankar shared the innovative water conservation schemes implemented by Art of Living. (Colombo Gazette)