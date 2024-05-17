Corrected Rpt...To Change Figures In Headline And Text In Story Slugged: MUN-KUWAIT-ELECTION

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Newsdesk

18 candidates competing for two seats in Kuwait municipal council



KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA) -- Up to 18 candidates will compete on Saturday to win two seats in the by-elections for the Kuwait Municipal Council (2024) for the sixth and ninth districts, an election official said on Friday.

The voting process is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at 194 polling stations hosted by 26 schools, after which the counting of votes will begin in preparation for announcing the official results and naming the winners, said Director of the Election Affairs Department at the Ministry of Interior Brigadier General Dr. Ahmad Al-Hajri.

In a statement to KUNA, he added that voters will vote with the original citizenship certificate and the administration provided a hotline 1889888 to respond to any inquiries throughout the voting period.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah issued Ministerial Resolution No. 350 of 2024 regarding defining and dividing the supplementary election committees for the Municipal Council in the two aforementioned districts.

The Municipal Council announced on April 22 session that the seats of former members Nasser Al-Kafif and Fahad Al-Muwaizri are vacant. (end)

