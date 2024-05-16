Germany Is Interested In Investing In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Germany's direct investments in Kazakhstan amounted to 712million euros last year. The indicator increased by 64 percentcompared to 2022, Azernews reports.

The Head of State highlighted the positive trends in thedevelopment of trade and economic relations between the twocountries, as well as the growing interest of German companies inexpanding their presence in Kazakhstan.

In turn, the chairman of the Eastern Committee, KatrinaKlaas-Mulheuser, pointed out the significant potential of theCentral Asian Republic as an important partner in achieving thegoals of the German economy. Germany is diversifying its foreigntrade relations in order to increase the sustainability of thesupply chain and production, Klaas-Mulheuser added.

The Eastern Committee of the German Economy represents theinterests of German companies operating in the markets of EasternEurope and post-Soviet countries. The task of the association is topromote German business in 29 countries of Central, Eastern andSoutheastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

As noted on the organization's website, it provides assistanceto its members in implementing projects, establishing contacts andresolving issues related to entering the market in a particularregion.