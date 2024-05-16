               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kejriwal & Mann Pay Obeisance At Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir


5/16/2024 11:30:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Amritsar, May 16 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmander Sahib -- the Golden Temple -- and Sri Durgiana Mandir in Amritsar, on Thursday.

Talking to the media, the Delhi CM said that he prayed for the peace and welfare of the state.

Visiting Punjab for the first time after being released from jail, Kejriwal and Mann then proceeded for a roadshow in the city.

AAP candidate from Amritsar, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and numerous party supporters also accompanied the two leaders.

IANS

