INDIA Bloc Will Disintegrate 'Khata Khat' After June 4: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Pratapgarh (UP), May 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the INDIA bloc will disintegrate after June 4 when the votes for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are counted.

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'khata khat' remark made in Raebareli, Prime Minister said that the opposition alliance will also disintegrate "khata khat, khata khat" in the coming weeks.

"After June 4, not only will there be a Modi government, but a lot more will happen. The INDI alliance will break apart, 'khata khat, khata khat'. A scapegoat will be found 'khata khat, khata khat' and the prince will go on summer vacation 'khata khat, khata khat'," said PM Modi.

He added: "You will be here and I will be here to serve you – that is my guarantee," he said to a thunderous applause.

The Prime Minister said that the coffers of INDIA bloc members were empty since they had been out of power for 10 years and now the Congress had an eye on the common man's property and wealth.

Continuing his attack on the opposition, he said that his government has given houses, tap water supply, gas cylinders to the people but still the opposition parties say "what difference will this make".

"The Congress makes a joke of last 10 years' achievements," he stated.

He further said that what seemed impossible earlier had now become possible only because of the strength of people's votes.

"The INDIA bloc has no formula to run the country. Their formula is to have five Prime Ministers in five years belonging to five different parties so that all can get a share in the loot. Can such people run the country," said PM Modi.