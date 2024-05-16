'Scam' OTT Web Series Back On Sonyliv: After Harshad Mehta In 1992, Telgi In 2003, 2010 Story Is About...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The highly-popular 'Scam' web series is back on SonyLIV. Maker Hansal Mehta, in a social media post, revealed the new subject of the third installment first instalment, Scam 1992, was about Harshad Mehta. Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story covered the 1992 Indian stock market scam involving Harshad Mehta and other stockbrokers. The series is based on the book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away by journalists Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu Read: Panchayat 3 trailer reviewPratik Gandhi's portrayal of Harshad Mehta was highly appreciated by critics and viewers alike. The OTT series' theme music became hugely popular. Hansal Mehta and Jai Mehta co-directed the web series second instalment, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, was about the story of Abdul Karim Telgi's counterfeiting of stamp paper in the early 2000s. The series is based on Sanjay Singh's book Telgi Scam: Reporter's ki Diary Read: Centre to launch OTT platform with 'decent' shows to combat 'vulgar, abusive' contentGagan Dev Riar's portrayal of Abdul Karim Telgi received rave reviews. The OTT series also stars Bollywood actors Mukesh Tiwari, Bhavana Balsavar, Aman Verma and Iravati Harshe 2010: The Subrata Roy SagaThe third instalment will be Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga. The new web series will cover the Sahara India Pariwar investor fraud case, which involves the“illegal” raising of funds through optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs) by two Sahara companies, which SEBI deemed unauthorised Read: Monkey Man OTT release date: When can Indian viewers watch Dev Patel's action thriller online? What we know so farAs per Bollywood Hungama, the series will be based on the book Sahara: The Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay. The cast of Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga remains a mystery as of now.“Scam is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times. I'm thrilled to collaborate again with Applause and Sony LIV to bring this larger-than-life story alive,” Hansal Mehta said in an official statement.

