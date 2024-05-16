Criminal Opens Fire At Rajasthan Cops After Snatching Pistol

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 16 (IANS) A history-sheeter, carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh on his head, snatched the pistol of a sub-inspector and opened fire at the police team while he was being brought from Delhi to Jaipur, said officials on Thursday.

The Incident happened in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. In retaliation, the cop fired at the history-sheeter's leg and was later admitted to Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital.

Additional DCP North Bajrang Singh said,“A case of firing and extortion was registered against Rakesh Kumar Yadav in Vidyadhar Nagar police station. He was carrying a reward as he was absconding for a long time. Police received a tip that the accused was in Assam and hence a team was sent to Dibrugarh as he was hiding in a village there. On May 13, he was arrested from Dibrugarh and brought to Delhi.”

"Three policemen were sent from Jaipur to Delhi. When the criminal was being brought to Jaipur on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, the accused asked to stop the car to go to the bathroom at 12.30 in the night. He then snatched the S-I's pistol and started firing soon after the vehicle was stopped near Daulatpura (Jaipur). While he started running away from the spot, the police team chased him and opened fire in retaliation for his firing. The bullet hit the leg of history-sheeter Rakesh,' said the DCP

Last year, Rakesh Kumar demanded extortion money of Rs 1 crore from a jeweller. When the extortion money was not received, Rakesh opened fire on the jeweller's son. The accused is a history-sheeter of Srimadhopur police station in Sikar district. Many criminal cases are registered against him in the state.