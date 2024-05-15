Iran To Strengthen Ties With India In BRICS And SCO

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced plans to deepen relations with India within the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

frameworks.



The announcement was made during a meeting with the Indian Minister for Port Infrastructure, Shipping and Inland Waterways Development Sarbananda Sonowal, IRNA, a partner of TV BRICS reported.

Amir-Abdollahian affirmed Iran's commitment to strengthening ties with India on both bilateral and multilateral levels. He described India as a“reliable partner” and emphasised the strategic importance of their relationship.

The Iranian foreign minister highlighted the signing of an agreement with India on the development and operation of Iran's Chabahar port.

He hailed this as a significant opportunity to bolster trade cooperation between the two nations, pledging Iran's full support to fulfil the terms of the agreement.

This development marks a significant step in expanding collaboration between Iran and India,

particularly within the BRICS and SCO frameworks.

The partnership could pave the way for increased

trade and economic cooperation in the region.

