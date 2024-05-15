Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Nine New Contracts/Renewals, Forms RTX Team

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, has inked seven new expansion contracts and two new renewal agreements as it continues to gather momentum in its mission to improve public safety. According to the announcement, the new contracts are valued at more than $700,000 in sales and represent companies located in California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Washington.

Knightscope also announced that it has recruited a team of Risk & Threat Exposure (“RTX”) analysts, a move that increases the value proposition of KSCP services. The team of analysts will provide clients with remote, event-based monitoring services using Knightscope technologies. Standard services include digital talk-downs for incident intervention, proactive virtual public safety tours of properties and the generation of incident reports for material events that occur during these tours. RTX premium offerings will include detailed daily reports, alert verifications, real-time investigations and expanded virtual tour frequencies and/or durations.

“A key ingredient in our

Roadmap to Profitability

is improving the client experience,” said Knightscope CEO and chair William Santana Li in the press release.“The delivery of real-time alerts verified by an experienced team enables more rapid response times, greater efficiency with manpower and a significant improvement in ensuring public safety.”

The company has also scheduled its First-Quarter Town Hall Update; the webinar is slated for May 16, 2024, at 1 p.m. PT. Knightscope chair and CEO

William Santana Li along with Apoorv S Dwivedi, Knightscope EVP and CFO, will deliver a prerecorded video update covering the company's first-quarter performance. The event will also include a live Q&A session. Following the webinar, the prerecorded message will be available on the company website.

To view the town hall event, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

