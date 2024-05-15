Sameer Naik from Ramban Shines with 92% in CBSE 10th Class Exams

(MENAFN- Daily News Jmmu) Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir - May 15, 2024:** Sameer Naik, a diligent student hailing from the serene town of Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir, has etched his name in the annals of academic excellence by securing an outstanding 92% in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th Class examinations.



The young prodigy's remarkable achievement comes as a beacon of inspiration amidst the challenging times faced by students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the unprecedented disruptions to the traditional mode of education, Sameer's dedication, perseverance, and unwavering focus propelled him towards academic glory.



Hailing from a modest background, Sameer's journey to success is a testament to his indomitable spirit and tireless efforts. With unwavering support from his family and the guidance of his teachers, he navigated through the academic hurdles with determination and grit.



Expressing his elation, Sameer attributed his success to his relentless hard work and the invaluable support of his teachers and family. He emphasized the importance of consistency, discipline, and a never-say-die attitude in the pursuit of excellence.



Sameer's achievement has not only brought immense pride to his family and the town of Ramban but has also garnered widespread appreciation and accolades from across the region. His stellar performance serves as a source of motivation for countless students aspiring to scale the pinnacle of academic success.



As Sameer sets his sights on new horizons, his remarkable feat stands as a testament to the power of determination, resilience, and unwavering commitment in the face of adversity. With his exemplary performance, he has not only made his family and community proud but has also become an embodiment of inspiration for generations to come.



The triumph of Sameer Naik in the CBSE 10th Class examinations exemplifies the adage that with dedication, hard work, and perseverance, one can surmount any obstacle and achieve the loftiest of dreams.



MENAFN15052024007408016011ID1108216252