Fire Breaks Out At Income Tax Office In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) A fire broke out at the Income Tax Office (ITO) building in the national capital on Tuesday.

Several people working in the building were evacuated through windows using ladders, a fire department official said.

Sharing the details, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a call regarding the blaze at CR building, ITO opposite the old Delhi Police Headquarters was received at 2:25 p.m.

“A total of 21 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot,” said Garg.

Another fire department official said that people were evacuated quickly.

More details awaited.