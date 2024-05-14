Two Injured In Bear Attack In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least two persons were injured after being attacked by a bear in Central Kashmir Ganderbal district on last night.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that two persons were injured after they were attacked by bear in Anderwan Lar area of Ganderbal on Monday night.ADVERTISEMENT
He identified them as Mushtaq Ahmad and Wahid Ahmad, both sons of Mohamad Yousuf Cheche who are residents of Kalakote Rajouri living in Anderwan Lar presently.
The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable.
Meanwhile locals have requested wildlife authorities to look into the matter.
