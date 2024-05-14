Jennifer Lopez To Perform In India? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International singer Jennifer Lopez has performed

all over the world, including India, but it has always been a private performance.



Jennifer Lopez, actor-singer-dancer is one of the world's most well-known and famous celebrities, renowned for her music, films, and breathtaking fashion sense.

JLo, as the Queen of Dance, will next feature in Brad Peyton's Atlas. She will play the main character, Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst.

While fans are eager to see her on television, followers in India want to know if she would ever host a show in India.

According to reports, Lopez agrees with playing for supporters in India. She has played worldwide, including India, but only for private concerts.



“I would love to perform in India. I have

before, but they were private shows. I am going

to go

on a small tour this summer, but I

don't

know

what's

in the future,”

she told us.

While we wait for word on JLo's India tour, Jennifer has expressed her admiration for Dev Patel.

When asked who her favourite Indian actor was, she said Dev Patel, and she was eager to co-star in a film with him.

JLo said,“I love Dev Patel. I

just love his work.

Every time I see his work, I

am just blown away."

She added, "He is just so emotionally available,

he's

so real and truthful.

[His eyes] are so engaging it

just

brings you in.”