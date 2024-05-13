Self Service Kiosk Machine Industry News May 2024

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - This week the National Restaurant Association show in Chicago starts. Booth 5536 (near Square and Toast) will have 6 different demos from the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA). See the Clover POS kiosk integrated with the Samsung VXT digital menus. Also a Square kiosk with that same integration. Both of those will demonstrate the new configurable AI Assist for increased upsell. ROI data based on the already current deployments is available. AI which isn't just just up and coming, but up and running.







Image caption: National Restaurant Association Show 2024.

A transparent OLED self order kiosk by Pyramid is being introduced along with their new low cost Swift 24 kiosk. The Swift can be upgraded later to a 32 inch touchscreen which is notable. TPGi will show their JAWS Kiosk. This is the same accessibility software used by McDonalds, the SSA and others.

Image caption: Kiosk Manufacturer Association.

