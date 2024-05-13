PAN Jaipuria Staff Development Program at Shimla: Nurturing Excellence, Empowering Growth

(MENAFNEditorial) Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India | May 12-14, 2024 | Jaipuria Institute of Management proudly announces its annual Pan Jaipuria Staff Development Program, scheduled from May 12th to May 14th, 2024, at the serene environs of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

The program, aimed at fostering excellence and empowering growth, brings together the entire Jaipuria family for a transformative experience focused on professional development, strategic planning, and team-building activities.

Day 1: May 12, 2024

Day 1 starts with an Inaugural Session by Mr Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman, Jaipuria Institute of Management to set the agenda for the program. The day also includes sessions on Psychological Well-being by Dr Prabhat Pankaj and Tracking your Agility Quotient by Dr V.P. Singh. The day will also include a Reward and Recognition session as well, acknowledging the hard work and efforts put in by the Jaipuria Team throughout the year.

Day 2: May 13, 2024

Day 2 starts with a discussion of the Strategic Plan by Dr Prabhat Pankaj, followed by an insightful session on the Impact of AI at the Workplace, by Dr Subhajyoti Ray. Dr Kavita Pathak will be moderating a session on Making Feedback More Effective and Data-Driven Decision Making by Dr Deepankar Chakrabarti. The day will also observe team building activities by Dr Daneshwar Sharma, Dr Rekha Attri, Dr Rahul and Dr Tina Jain.

Day 3: May 14, 2024

Day 3 will include different team-building and recreational activities encouraging a one-ness in the Jaipuria Family.



