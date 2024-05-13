UP: BJP Accuses SP Workers Of Booth Capturing In Kannauj

(MENAFN- IANS) Kannauj (UP), May 13 (IANS) The BJP has alleged disruption in the poll process in Kannauj Lok Sabha seat.
In a post on social media, the BJP alleged that in booth nos. 80, 81, 91, 94, 102,161 and 172, SP workers, criminals and the mafia were preventing BJP voters from casting their votes.
The BJP also alleged that the Presiding Officer and the police were helping SP workers in booth capturing.
The BJP hast tagged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in its post and sought urgent action in the matter.
SP President Akhilesh Yadav is a candidate in Kannauj. He is pitted against the sitting BJP MP Subrat Pathak.
