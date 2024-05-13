Hamad Bin Khalifa University Commemorates Class of 2024 in Graduation Ceremony themed Education for Peace, Education for Humanity

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, May 12, 2024 – Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF), and the Chairperson of HBKU Board of Trustees, witnessed Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) commemorate the Class of 2024 in a graduation ceremony that reinforced education as an essential instrument at the root of a culture of peace and the protection of humanity.



His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdulla al-Ghanim, esteemed government officials, HBKU’s senior leadership and deans of its six colleges, members of the university's staff and faculty, and the families and friends of the graduates also attended the graduation ceremony, held at the Qatar National Convention Centre on May 12.



HBKU awarded degrees to 247 students including 142 female and 105 male graduates - 61 of which were Qatari citizens. Their chosen multidisciplinary programs were designed to imbue participants with the knowledge and skills they need to embark on careers and introduce initiatives that help improve the livelihood of vulnerable communities.



Underscoring the significance of this year’s ceremony’s theme, Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, HBKU President, said: “The challenges ahead of you are great, yet the hope we have in you matches these challenges. Set ambitious goals and let your aspirations transcend personal achievements, for history only remembers those with altruistic hands and those whose influence goes beyond individual pursuits”.



In their remarks, the keynote speaker, Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah, Rector of the University of Glasgow, said: “What we have learned from the war in Gaza is that in order to erase a people, you must first start with their universities. And to erase a nation, you must end the education process.”



Speaking to his peers, the student speaker, Abdulrahman Al-Shafi, a graduate from the Master of Public Policy program, said: “We stand ready to embark on our new journey with determination and ambition while striving to realize our aspirations and uplift our societies. With the theme of our graduation ceremony being “Education for Peace, Education for Humanity” we move forward today with the firm belief that education is the most potent catalyst for the change we seek in our world.”

The graduates completed programs from the university’s six colleges: the College of Islamic Studies (CIS), College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), College of Science and Engineering (CSE), College of Law (CL), College of Health and Life Sciences (CHLS), and the College of Public Policy (CPP). Its 41 academic programs span multiple disciplines aligning with five focus areas: Precision Health, Artificial Intelligence, Progressive Education, Sustainability, and Social Progress.

“The focus areas underpin Qatar’s economic, social, and technological development. HBKU’s multidisciplinary programs are designed to prepare future leaders in these fields to shape novel solutions that bring a positive impact to the world. The national university’s unique learning environment naturally reinforces the country’s strategy to invest in human capital and economic diversification and sustain this development by providing students with the knowledge and skills to solve critical challenges at home and beyond.” said Ahmed K. Elmagarmid, Acting Vice President of Research, HBKU.

This year’s graduation ceremony also featured the HBKU Excellence Awards, which acknowledge remarkable achievements by HBKU faculty. Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani presented the awards onstage in three categories: the Research Excellence Award, which recognizes outstanding research that has received recognition from the wider academic community; the Teaching Excellence Award, which honors exceptional pedagogy; and the Service Excellence Award, which celebrates exceptional service to the university and its community.



Dr. Amine Bermak, Professor and Associate Dean, CSE, and Dr. Ahmet Aysan, Professor, CIS, were both named recipients of the Research Excellence Award. Dr. Georgios Dimitropoulos, Associate Professor and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, CL, was honored with the Teaching Excellence Award, and Dr. Evren Tok, Associate Dean of Community Engagement and Associate Professor, CPP, was presented with the Service Excellence Award.

Noting the importance of the Awards, Dr. Michael Benedik, Provost, HBKU, said: “Our award recipients embody the commitment all of our faculty have towards academic excellence in their scholarly work, dedication to our students and their intellectual development, and the significant impact our faculty have in enhancing the university, our local community and their academic disciplines. My heartfelt congratulations to each of this year's recipients."

This year’s graduates now join HBKU’s illustrious alumni community, who currently contribute to a diversity of fields including Applied Islamic Ethics, Islamic Finance and Economy, Translation Studies, Computer Science and Engineering, Sustainable Energy, International Law and Foreign Affairs, International Economic and Business Law, Genomics and Precision Medicine, Biological and Biomedical Sciences, Public Policy, Social Policy and Program Evaluation, and more.

“HBKU’s Office of Student Affairs fosters a learning environment that encourages students to apply lessons and expertise in the service of restoring human dignity, upholding societal values, and facilitating dialogue and understanding where it is needed most. This also reflects that so many of our alumni assume leadership roles within their communities and professions, becoming ambassadors for the university in the process,” said Dr. Maryam Al-Mannai, Vice President for Student Affairs.





