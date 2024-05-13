Protestors Inch Closer To Muzaffarabad In Pok As Talks Fail

(MENAFN- IANS) Muzaffarabad, May 13 (IANS) An uneasy calm prevails in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Muzaffarabad as the government announced a holiday for one more day in offices and educational institutions of the region amid fears of more riots and violence.

A complete shutterdown and wheel jam strike is being observed in the city in support of a long march being taken out by the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Joint Action Committee aka People Action Committee, which is marching towards Muzaffarabad from Rawalakot and other parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), protesting against rising inflation and high electricity bills.

As protestors marched towards Muzaffarabad, violent confrontations were witnessed between the security forces and the protestors over the last two days, resulting in the death of a police official and over 45 other personnel getting injured.

"In Muzaffarabad only, at least 35 police officials have been injured so far after being beaten by angry protestors. There is a complete shutter down strike in the city for the third day. Everything is closed and locals are having problems in managing their daily household requirements of food and medicine," a local resident told IANS on Monday.

The deadlock between the protestors and the government prevailed as the negotiations failed, prompting senior leadership of the People Action Committee in Rawalakot to announce the continuation of the march towards Muzaffarabad.

"The government is playing tactics of making false commitments and delaying the entire issue. All of it is nothing but a lie and a fraud. We do not agree with it and the march towards Muzaffarabad will continue," said Sardar Nazeer Kashmiri, a senior leader of the People Action Committee.

The protest has prompted President Asif Ali Zardari to call an emergency meeting with senior leaders Sardar Yaqoob, Chaudhry Yasin, Chaudhry Yasin and Latif Akbar.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also called an emergency meeting with the PPP and PML-N leadership of the region.

People Action Committee has put forward three major demands to the government and has been protesting for over a year, demanding fulfilment of commitments.

It includes providing free electricity (or at a production price of Rs 5 per unit), subsidised flour like being provided in Gilgit Baltistan and immediate stopping of perks and privileges being given to ministers, officers, bureaucrats and others.

People Action Committee maintains that it will not call off its long march towards Muzaffarabad until these demands are met and implemented by the government. The protestors are also planning an indefinite protest sit-in after reaching Muzaffarabad.

Heavy security deployment is guarding all entry points into Muzaffarabad as the long march protest inches closer with every passing hour.