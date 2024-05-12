Dubai To Restore Old Areas, Create 'Open Museum'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 6:27 PM
Dubai's old neighbourhoods and buildings built between 1960s and 1990s will be restored to create an“open museum of human heritage".
The Executive Council of Dubai announced on Sunday the approval of the second phase of the project dedicated to preserving the emirate's heritage architecture.
“By protecting our heritage architecture, we seek to promote a deeper understanding among citizens, residents and visitors of what has shaped the emirate into the thriving metropolis it is today,” noted Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
“We have a responsibility to celebrate our history and protect our architectural treasures for future generations,” he added.
The second phase of restoration focuses on the preservation of 35 sites and buildings dating from the 1960s to the 1990s. The first phase covered 17 archaeological sites, 14 historical areas, and 741 buildings from Dubai's earlier history.
The 35 sites and buildings covered by the second phase of the project include:
Deira Clock Tower Rashid Tower Dubai Petroleum Building Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport, Dubai Municipality Main Building Dubai Television Building Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Palace - Za'abeel Hospitality Palace Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Palace – Hatta Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed School – Hatta Za'abeel Secondary School Al Ras Library Dubai Land Department Building Fish Roundabout Dubai Courts Building Diwan Building Naif Police Station Flame Monument Emirates Post Building - Al Karama Water tank at Al Khazzan Park Safa Park Building Al Nasr Leisureland Jumeirah Zoo Emirates Golf Club Dubai Creek Golf Club Jumeirah Mosque Rashidiya Grand Mosque Al Fahidi Mosque Health Authority Mosque Omar Bin Haider Mosque Al Maktoum Hospital Dubai Hospital Baraha Hospital Rashid Hospital Latifa Hospital (Al Wasl)
