Russian Missile Strike Targets Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 12, Russian invasion troops launched a missile attack on the outskirts of the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine.
This was reported via Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"Today, May 12, the enemy again launched a missile attack on the outskirts of the city of Sumy," the statement reads. Read also:
Russians shell Kherson
's residential quarters from occupied left bank
According to tentative reports, no one was injured in the attack. The emergency services scrambled to the scene of the impact. The consequences of the strike are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian strike hit Sumy infrastructure in the city suburb. A civilian woman was killed.
MENAFN12052024000193011044ID1108203085
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.