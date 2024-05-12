Russian Missile Strike Targets Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 12, Russian invasion troops launched a missile attack on the outskirts of the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine.

This was reported via Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, May 12, the enemy again launched a missile attack on the outskirts of the city of Sumy," the statement reads.

According to tentative reports, no one was injured in the attack. The emergency services scrambled to the scene of the impact. The consequences of the strike are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian strike hit Sumy infrastructure in the city suburb. A civilian woman was killed.