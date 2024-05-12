Dubai Metro Service Back On Track After Disruption Between Centerpoint And GGICO Stations

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 8:53 AM

Services between Centerpoint and GGICO stations on Dubai Metro's Red Line have resumed following a temporary disruption due to a technical issue, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday morning.

The RTA said the service is back to normal in both directions on the Red Line. However, the trains will not stop at Energy, Equiti, Mashreq and ONPASSIVE stations.

Alternative bus service were deployed to serve commuters affected by the disruption. The RTA in a post on X wrote, "Alternative bus service along with train shuttle on platform 1 has been provided at the affected stations."

Passengers were urged to stay updated for further announcements from the RTA regarding the technical issue and the restoration of normal metro services on the affected stretch.

Since last month, four metro stations in Dubai remained closed after heavy rains hit the emirate in mid-April. The record-breaking rains and subsequent flooding across the UAE resulted in the closure of Onpassive, Equiti, Mashreq, and Energy.

However, RTA announced that these station will see normal operations restored by May 28 after all maintenance and safety tests were completed.

In the meantime, 150 buses will continue to serve passengers commuting between Business Bay to OnPassive, Mall of the Emirates, Mashreq, Equity, Dubai Internet City, and Al Khail Metro stations.

