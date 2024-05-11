Turkey Visa For Sri Lanka And Cypriot Citizen

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) TURKEY VISA FOR SRI LANKA CITIZENS

Turkey's breathtaking natural scenery and rich cultural and historical heritage will captivate first-time visitors. Citizens of Sri Lanka must obtain a visa to visit Turkey as their nationality is not among those exempt from Turkey's visa requirements. The Turkish authorities introduced the e-Visa in 2013. The people of Sri Lanka have the option to apply for the Turkey Tourist e-Visa in order to travel to Turkey for purposes such as tourism, sightseeing, or short business trips. Individuals from more than 100 countries can apply for this travel authorization online if they intend to visit Turkey. The validity period of the Turkey e-visa lasts for 180 days from the date of entry. Travelers can arrive in Turkey at any time during that period. Sri Lankan travelers are limited to a single entry into Turkey and a maximum stay of 30 days. Travelers who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, like work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Applicants from Turkey e-Visa approved nations must fill out an online eVisa application form with personal information and passport information in order to visit the country for tourist, business, or transit purposes. Sri Lankans can apply for a Turkish visa from anywhere in the world as long as they have internet access.







Documents required to apply for Turkey Tourist Visa



A Sri Lanka passport that is valid for at least six months from the date of entry in Turkey and has at least two blank pages for verification.

A valid email address to which the Turkey e-Visa will be delivered. You can use a Credit or debit card to cover the eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa for Cypriot Citizens

Cyprus is one of the nations that need a visa to travel to Turkey. Residents of Cyprus now have the choice of applying for a Turkish visa online or in person at the Turkish Embassy in Cyprus. The Turkish government has implemented an electronic visa system to streamline the visa application process for qualifying travelers from more than 100 countries. Residents of Cyprus are also among those who are qualified. The Turkey e-Visa, also referred to as the Turkey e-Visa, is a governmental document for entering Turkey. Citizens of eligible countries can effortlessly obtain a Turkey e-Visa by filling out an online application form. The Turkey e-Visa is now replacing the traditional“Sticker Visa” and“Stamp Type” visas at border crossings. An approved Turkey online visa from Cyprus is a one-time electronic visa that allows the holder to stay in the country for 30 days. The typical validity of the Turkish e-Visa is 3 months from the date of approval. Citizens of the Republic of Cyprus can now obtain a Turkish e-Visa entirely online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consulate in person to submit an application.

Requirements for Applying for an E-Visa:



A valid passport from an eligible country that has a minimum validity of 150 days beyond the date of arrival in Turkey.

A current email address to receive notifications regarding their pending eVisa application in their Inbox. A valid debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

Turkey eVisa

By 2024, Turkey will attract visitors from all over the world. Individuals from more than 100 countries have the opportunity to apply for a Turkey electronic visa. The Turkey e-Visa is a formal authorization from the government that allows individuals to enter Turkey. Electronic visas for Turkey are valid for transit, tourism, and business activities. In most countries, Turkey mandates that visitors must possess a passport with a validity of at least 5 months. Individuals who fulfill the criteria are now able to apply for a Turkish visa online and stay in Turkey for up to three months. Citizens from eligible countries can apply for a Turkish e-visa by filling out a digital application form online. The e-Visa now takes the place of both the“sticker visa” and“stamp type” visas at border crossings. Travelers with a valid passport from one of the authorized countries are eligible to apply. The length of time a visitor can stay in Turkey with an e-Visa depends on their nationality: single or multiple entry visas are issued for 30, 60 or 90 days. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. eVisa for Turkey, eligible travelers only need an internet connection to complete their application. The application is 100% online.

TURKEY eVISA APPLICATION DOCUMENTS



A valid Passport from an eligible country must be valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

eVisa for Turkey

People from more than one hundred countries have the option to request an electronic visa for Turkey. Turkey e-Visas are essential official government documents required for entering Turkey. Individuals who are eligible from certain nations can choose to apply for a Turkish e-Visa through an online process. The e-Visa has replaced traditional visas like the“sticker visa” and“stamp type” visas issued at border checkpoints. Turkey e-Visas can be used for transit, tourism, and business reasons. Individuals with a legitimate passport from any of the specified countries are eligible to apply. The type of e-Visa a visitor receives for their time in Turkey depends on where they are from, offering options of single or multiple entries for periods of 30, 60, or 90 days. Every entry has a 180-day validity period. To submit an application for an eVisa for Turkey, qualified travelers only need access to the internet. The application is 100% online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR TURKEY eVISA



A valid Passport from an eligible country must be valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Emergency Visa for Turkey

You can choose to apply for a Visa with expedited processing. If you do not live in Turkey, you might have to appear in court for legal reasons if a family member or loved one dies or becomes ill. In any of the circumstances mentioned, a sudden or urgent trip to Turkey may be necessary. Foreign tourists in need of an emergency visa (e-emergency visa) will be granted one. A Turkey Emergency Visa is offered for attending to unexpected or time-sensitive needs. Individuals in need of a Turkish visa quickly can obtain it using the Turkey e-Visa service. Printing it is unnecessary since the e-Visa is automatically connected to your passport. Most nationalities can easily apply for a Turkish e-Visa online by filling out an Online Turkey Visa Application, thanks to the Turkish government.

Documentation Required for Urgent Visa for Turkey



A valid passport with a validity of 6 months

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the visa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox.

Travel tickets to Turkey.

A letter from your doctor detailing your medical condition and why you are seeking treatment in the country.

Evidence that indicates the individual who is unwell or injured is a close relative. You must also show proof that the deceased was a close relative.