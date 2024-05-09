Yemen Leader Welcomes Bahrain FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, May 9 (KUNA) -- Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Chairman Rashad Al-Olaimi met on Thursday with visiting Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Al-Zayani and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Al-Olaimi lauded distinguished bilateral relations between Bahrain and Yemen, and Manama's great political support for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), reported Yemen's official news agency (SABA).

Both sides looked into the current Yemeni situation and joint stances on the latest regional developments and challenges haunting international peace and security.

Al-Olaimi also spoke highly of the Bahraini government's efforts to ensure the success of the coming Arab summit due in Manama next month.

The Bahraini foreign minister arrived in Yemen earlier in the day, carrying a letter from King Hamad bin Isa to Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Chairman Rashad Al-Olaimi. (pick up previous)

sns









MENAFN09052024000071011013ID1108195340