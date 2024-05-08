Advancing dvLED: PPDS rolls out full Philips LED range into the Middle East and Africa during a special partner event hosted in Dubai

(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) availability of its entire portfolio of Philips direct view LED solutions to MEA customers – from indoor to outdoor and All In One options – price pointed to meet the range of requirements and bringing new, more sustainable and creative opportunities to businesses across all verticals.



Amsterdam, May 2024: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, is delighted to announce the official launch of its full Philips LED portfolio in the Middle East and Africa, delivering new, highly sustainable and unlimited creative possibilities for partners and customers to achieve their creative visual ambitions.



Immediately available with PPDS’ distribution partner, Avientek, and continuing the organisation’s steadfast global commitment to providing total visual solutions to support all business communication requirements – including Philips digital signage, business TVs, interactive displays, ePaper and software – this exciting extension of its portfolio in the MEA was announced during an exclusive PPDS partner event held at the lavish St. Regis Mariott Hotel in Dubai.



Overlooking the masterfully engineered Palm Jumeirah, PPDS, alongside leading AV and UC distributor, Avientek, welcomed over 100 partners, including those from Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Abu Dhabi, and Kenya, to experience the unique benefits and opportunities available through PPDS’ latest range of Philips dvLED displays, including the new Android powered Unite LED All In One 5000 Series, enabling remote device management via the evolutionary PPDS Wave management platform.



Bigger and better

Delivering a portfolio to support all budgets and market verticals – including those for retail, broadcast, corporate, hospitality, food and beverage, transportation, public venues, and indoor and outdoor stadiums, among others – selected Philips dvLED solutions showcased and demoed during the exclusive Dubai event included the dynamic Philips LED Unite All In One 7000 Series, alongside the preview of a brand new Philips LED Unite 5000 Series of Flip Chip COB panels.



Philips Unite LED AIO 7000 Series: Part of four debut AIO displays from PPDS this year, the stylish Philips Unite LED AIO 7000 Series is an ideal LCD videowall replacement kit for a 2x2 configuration, bringing larger-than-life viewing experiences to a range of different indoor environments. Wall or trolley mountable, and packed into a single box, the display comprises four 55” cabinets with LED panels already preconfigured, and wall mounts ready to go for seamless sub 24 hour installation times.



Philips Unite LED AIO 5000 Series: The Philips Unite LED AIO 5000 Series brings true installation ease with sub-thee-hour installation times. Delivering on optimised power consumption and ultimate energy efficiency, this display breaks new boundaries with a unique standby mode consuming less than 0.5W, while the average power consumption when in use is less than 760W. All while also delivering Full HD resolution, and a brightness of 600 nits after calibration.



Opportunity knocks

The opportunities for pro AV in the Middle East have never been greater for PPDS and its partners, with the market expected to reach $22,705.90 million (USD) by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.



The global LED display market size was valued at $16.4 billion (USD) in 2023 and is expected to reach $31 billion (USD) by 2032, with growth attributed, in part, to the increasing demand for LED displays used for advertising and promotional activities. Retail, sports, and entertainment are listed among the biggest adopters, putting PPDS and its valued partner base in a prime position to seize new opportunities.



Waving in a new era of control



Philips dvLED wasn’t the only star of the show in Dubai. Unlocking the power, versatility and intelligence inside Philips dvLED displays on the company’s unique Android platform, PPDS also launched its evolutionary, cloud-based Wave platform to partners and customers in MEA.



Developed in-house, PPDS Wave puts users fully in control of their Android SoC Philips Professional Display fleet, with secure and simplified installation and setup, 24/7 monitoring and controlling of displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists, and setting power schedules just some of the features available, saving on time, energy, opex, and environmental impact.



PPDS, together with the teams at Avientek, are now actively working with, and training partners and customers in the Middle East, to ensure a seamless and successful purchasing, installation, and user experience.



Jeroen Brants, Global Product Director for Philips dvLED displays at PPDS, said: “At PPDS, our ambitions are to lead rather than follow. We have taken our time to design and develop new and innovative Philips dvLED solutions for our partners and customers, allowing them to achieve their ambitions easily, and cost-effectively, without compromising on quality. The Middle East and Africa have become major adopters of Philips Professional Displays, with installations of Philips digital signage, interactive displays and videowalls found in a growing and evolving list of verticals and environments. We’re proud and excited to extend our dvLED offering in MEA, adding new choice and opportunity for more creative indoor and outdoor installations limited only by the imagination.”



Wim De Geest, Executive Director MEA at PPDS added: “At PPDS we know that there are optimal conditions for launching products, and with the brand new lines we have, including the Philips Unite LED All In Ones and our outdoor Philips Urban LED launched at ISE, now is the time for Philips dvLED in MEA. There has already been strong demand from partners and customers here – with some incredible opportunities from international businesses also wanting to take advantage of our global approach and local teams, for seamlessly coordinated installations around the world. We have been delighted with the reaction from our most valued partners and are looking forward to working on many projects together.”



VM Manu, Director at Avientek, concluded: “As PPDS’ distribution partner here in MEA, we’re hugely excited to bring this new Philips LED range from PPDS to our customers. PPDS has experienced significant growth in recent years, and as we have seen at ISE 2024, the company has firmly established itself as one of the industry’s biggest and most accomplished innovators, with a portfolio to support the full range of visual technology needs. Like the season now in MEA, with PPDS the competition for professional displays is heating up.”





