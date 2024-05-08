Meeting Held With Delegation Of Pakistan National Defense University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Working meeting was held at the National Defense University withthe leadership of the National Defense University of the IslamicRepublic of Pakistan visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The guests first visited the graves of Martyrs, fallen for theindependence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijanand laid flowers in Alley of Martyrs.

Working environment meeting discussed the reforms carried out inmilitary education in the Azerbaijan Army in recent years andapplied technological innovations under the instructions of thePresident of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chiefof the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

After the briefings on the history of the establishment of bothuniversities, the education system and educational processes, theprospects for the development of cooperation in the field ofmilitary education, as well as other issues of mutual interest werediscussed.

The“Book of Honor” of the National Defense University wassigned.

The meeting ended with the exchange of presents.

