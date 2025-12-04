US Cuts Work Permit Validity For Some Immigrants From 5 Years To 18 Months Amid Security Concerns - Here Is What To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Trump Administration announced a major change to US immigration policy on Thursday (December 4), reducing the validity of work permits issued to certain noncitizens from five years to just 18 months. The move is part of a crackdown on immigration and is aimed at increasing vetting and screening of immigrants in the US.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a change to its Policy Manual that limits the duration of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) for several categories of immigrants, including refugees, asylum seekers, and individuals with pending adjustment-of-status applications.

Director Joseph Edlow said,“Reducing the maximum validity period for employment authorization will ensure that those seeking to work in the United States do not threaten public safety or promote harmful anti-American ideologies.”

The update applies to EAD applications filed or pending on or after December 5, 2025.

Increased vetting cited as reason

USCIS officials explained that the shorter validity period will allow more frequent background checks, helping to detect fraud, identify potential security threats, and remove individuals who may pose a risk.

Edlow added,“After the attack on National Guard service members in our nation's capital by an alien who was admitted into this country by the previous administration, it's even more clear that USCIS must conduct frequent vetting of aliens.”

The agency cited the recent attack on two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., one of whom died, carried out by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, as a key factor in the policy change.

The new limits affect the following categories of immigrants

-Aliens admitted as refugees

-Aliens granted asylum

-Aliens granted withholding of deportation or removal

-Aliens with pending applications for asylum or withholding of removal

-Aliens with pending applications for adjustment of status under INA 245; and

-Aliens with pending applications for suspension of deportation, cancellation of removal, or relief under the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act.

Additionally, under H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act, certain categories will have validity periods capped at one year or the duration of their Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or parole period, whichever is shorter. This includes:

-Aliens paroled as refugees

-Aliens granted TPS

-Aliens granted parole

-Aliens with a pending TPS application; and

-Alien spouse of entrepreneur parole.

The policy follows a series of immigration restrictions by the Trump administration, including a pause on immigration from several countries and a suspension of visas for Afghan passport holders. USCIS emphasized that the changes aim to ensure regular review of immigrants whose cases remain unresolved.

