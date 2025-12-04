Stellantis CEO Says New Engine, Vehicle Models Will Drive 'Progressively Better' Demand



The CEO said that the company received 50,000 orders for the pickup trucks incorporating its reintroduced Hemi V8 engine.

The company is also looking to relaunch the Jeep Cherokee to the end of December, featuring a a hybrid engine. Filosa sees hybrid being one of the favorite powertrains in the U.S.

Stellantis (STLA) CEO Antonio Filosa said on Thursday that the company envisions 'highly sustainable' demand growth with the launch of new engines and vehicle models as he seeks to claw back market share.

The CEO said that the company received 50,000 orders for the pickup trucks incorporating its reintroduced Hemi V8 engine.

Stellantis had previously phased out the engine and reintroduced it in pickup trucks in the third quarter (Q3). The CEO said at the Goldman Sachs Industrial & Auto Conference on Thursday that the company delivered 10,000 v8-equipped Hemi engine RAM vehicles in Q3 and expects to ship another 20,000 in the fourth quarter.

Other Launches

The company is also looking to relaunch the Jeep Cherokee by the end of December, featuring a hybrid engine. It is also eyeing the launch of a new Dodge Charger with an internal combustion engine.

“So we are launching hybrid because we truly believe that hybrid is going to be one of the favorite powertrains in the U.S.,” Filosa said on Thursday. The company expects its sequence of product launches to spark volume growth that is“highly sustainable and progressively better quarter by quarter.”

“Through the end of November, we are on track on our guidance,” Filosa said about the company's profitability expectations. The CEO also highlighted that the company's execution is improving with more product launches following promised timelines.

Tariff Impact

The CEO highlighted that U.S. tariffs are getting stable and the company is looking to offset the impact of the Trump administration's tariffs by onshoring production.

In October, Stellantis committed $13 billion to expand its US operations over the next four years. The investment will support the launch of five new vehicles, the company then said.

Filosa Attempts Major Pivot

Stellantis appointed Filosa as CEO in May after its previous chief executive, Carlos Tavares, stepped down in December 2024.

In October, the company reported a 13% growth in Q3 revenue to €37.2 billion ($43.35 billion) owing to a 13% growth in consolidated shipments to 1.3 million units.

“As we continue to implement important strategic changes in order to provide our customers with greater freedom of choice, we have seen positive sequential progress and solid year-over-year performance in Q3, marked by the return of top-line growth. This is encouraging and we are continuing to build on these gains,” Filosa then said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Stellantis stayed within the 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from 'normal' to 'high' levels.

The stock is down by 9% this year and by about 7% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com