No US-Russia Deal For Now, As Ukraine Suffers Reversals

MENAFN - Asia Times) ​Neither the Russians nor the Americans have revealed much about the December 2 meeting in Moscow. The meeting went on for five hours.

In parallel, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov was meeting with Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee and foreign minister of China. The China meeting served the purpose of reinforcing Russia's partnership with China, something that deeply worries Washington.

Represented by special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential son in law Jared Kushner, the US had no other delegation members other than a translator. Neither side had military experts at the meeting.

The Russian delegation included President Putin, presidential aide Yury Ushakov and his special representative for investment and eonomic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.

According to both sides, no deals or compromises were made. The US presented four papers, including the original so-called 21 points, and three others. No papers were released.

Ushakov is a professional diplomat who served for ten years as the Russian ambassador to the United States.