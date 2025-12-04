Russian Education Agency Opens In Delhi To Boost India-Russia Ties

Russian Education Agency Launches in New Delhi

The Russian Education Agency, a joint project between Synergy Corporation and Innopraktika, on Thursday, opened its branch in New Delhi. Vadim Lobov, President of Synergy Corporation, marked the opening as an "important day" and suggested it was a significant step toward strengthening the friendship between India and Russia.

A 'Bridge' Between Nations

Speaking with ANI, Vadim Lobov said, ""Today is a very important day for our country because we have waited for this visit for a long time. I am sure that new areas of collaboration will emerge. It will be a great step in strengthening the friendship between our countries. Lobov further stated that the Russian Education Agency will create a "bridge" between the people of both countries, helping them become aware of the opportunities to study in Russia. "A lot of people from India come to study in Russia. Our agency will create a new bridge between the people of Russia and India. We are developing a comprehensive information programme to inform people about the opportunities to study in Russia, details about different universities, job prospects, and important professional skills," he said.

Boosting Student Interest

Natalia Popova, First Deputy CEO of Innopraktika, said that through the launch of the Russian Education Agency in India, more students will be interested in Russian education. "More students will be interested in Russian education. We have a long history of students who came to Russia for education and became very successful...These students will potentially become part of the innovation ecosystem in both Russia and India, and will serve as a bridge between high-tech companies in the two countries," she said.

Launch Coincides with Putin's India Visit

The opening of the branch of the Russian Education Agency coincides with Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India. PM Modi warmly welcomed the Russian President at the Palam airport in Delhi on Thursday evening. Both leaders also shared a car ride from the airport to the PM's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, highlighting the strategic partnership and close relationship between the two leaders.

Putin, who is on his first visit to India in four years, will be in New Delhi till December 5. During his visit, the Russian President will also hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi. (ANI)

