When Is Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Know Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. It is considered one of the most auspicious days in Hindu tradition, with various religious rituals and activities marking the day gold on Akshaya Tritiya is a common practice, believed to bring good luck, lasting prosperity, and success and SignificanceAkshaya Tritiya is a day ruled by Lord Vishnu, the preserver in the Hindu Trinity. According to Hindu mythology, the second Yuga, Treta Yuga, began on this day. Akshaya Tritiya also marks the celebration of Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Parshuram, known as \"Rama with an axe,\" is said to have descended to earth to combat the barbarity of the Kshatriyas. This day is observed as Parshuram Jayanti in many parts of India, some legends suggest that on Akshaya Tritiya, Sage Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata, began narrating the Hindu epic to Lord Ganesha. Another tradition holds that the river Ganges descended to earth on this day. These stories highlight the deep significance of Akshaya Tritiya in Hindu mythology and tradition and TimePuja Muhurat: The Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat 2024 is from 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM on May 10, 2024 Tithi Duration: The Tritiya Tithi begins at 04:17 AM on May 10 and ends at 02:50 AM on May 11 Purchasing Window: The ideal time for buying gold starts earlier, at 04:17 AM on May 9, and continues until the end of Tritiya Tithi on May 11 prayers to deities is an integral part of the Akshaya Tritiya ritual. Temples are adorned with decorations, and special puja ceremonies are conducted. On this day, people also worship Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, and Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of abundance and prosperity, many people engage in charitable activities, such as donating to the needy, and some even set up food stalls to provide meals to the poor and underprivileged. These acts of charity and devotion are central to the observance of Akshaya Tritiya.



