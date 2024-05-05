Mother Suffering with NCPH and Hypersplenism Successfully Delivers Baby At BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 3rd May, 2024: BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, Financial District and Star Hospitals, in a collaborative effort have showcased their expertise and dedication by ensuring successful childbirth for a woman battling Non-Cirrhotic Portal Hypertension (NCPH).



Dr. Himabindu Annamraju, a leading expert in maternal-fetal medicine at BirthRight, emphasises that this recent success story highlights the crucial role played by coordinated clinical support in tackling complex medical conditions during pregnancy. The collaborative effort exemplifies the power of teamwork and specialized care in the realm of maternal health.



The patient, facing the challenges of NCPH, received expert care and attention from a multidisciplinary team. Through meticulous planning, advanced medical interventions, and constant monitoring, the team ensured a safe delivery and the birth of a healthy baby.



Diving into the details, a 30-year-old pregnant woman with Non-Cirrhotic Portal Hypertension (NCPH) came to the Star Hospitals at Financial District when she was 17 weeks into her pregnancy, presenting a complex medical challenge. During her assessment, doctors discovered she had grade 3 varices with RCS, an enlarged spleen, and a low platelet count of just 35,000. She was referred to BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals for a safe delivery.



The multi-disciplinary team at Rainbow Children’s Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow along with Star Hospitals, Financial District took on her case, assessing her condition and discussing the associated risks with her. They explained her that she could face potential complications, including variceal bleeding, spontaneous abortion, and premature delivery.



The patient was prescribed beta blockers and was closely monitored through the pregnancy paying special attention to her coagulation levels, fetal heart rate, and the health of her baby.

As the pregnancy progressed, she eventually underwent a cesarean section. As liver conditions impact the bleeding factors and coagulation profile of the patient, this patient was carefully managed with the use of TEG to assess and provide necessary corrections to her coagulation and to control bleeding intra and post operatively.



"She has been diagnosed as Non- Cirrhotic Portal Hypertension (NCPH) during pregnancy. The blood vessels in the liver become engorged, causing portal hypertension .This condition resulted in her spleen enlargement with dilated blood vessels over the food pipe, known as varices. Such patients are at high risk of bleeding or liver failure, compounded by the added complexity of pregnancy.", noted Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, Consultant Hepatology & Liver Transplant Physician at Star Hospitals Financial District.



Dr. Himabindu Annamraju, a Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynecology at BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, Financial District, who had dealt the delivery said, "Ensuring a safe delivery for a patient with NCPH demands meticulous planning and teamwork. Pregnancy with liver disease is a complex condition requiring specialist medical care. This patient was at high risk of developing hypertension, pre-eclampsia, intrauterine growth restriction and even in-utero fetal death. She was closely monitored during her pregnancy with regular blood tests and fetal scans for fetal well-being. She was educated on what symptoms to look out for and what red flags need immediate hospital attention. We ensured safety of the mother and the baby, in this complex medical condition and we are thrilled that both mother and child are doing well."





