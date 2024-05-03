Swiss Press Freedom Worsens Despite Climb In Rankings

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) According to the organisation Reporters Without Borders, Switzerland is now one of the ten countries that best protect freedom of the press worldwide. It now occupies 9th place in this ranking, up from 12th place last year.



Português pt Liberdade de imprensa na Suíça em questão Read more: Liberdade de imprensa na Suíça em questão 中文 zh 尽管国际排名有所提高,瑞士新闻自由实则在恶化 Read more: 尽管国际排名有所提高,瑞士新闻自由实则在恶化

This content was published on May 3, 2024 - 10:12 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

However, according to a press release from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Switzerland, press freedom in Switzerland has actually deteriorated rather than improved. Switzerland achieved 84.01 points in the 2024 rating, which is based on the evaluation of five indicators, compared to 84.4 in the previous year.

+ How Swiss bank secrecy infringes on press freedom

Switzerland's advance was therefore due to the deterioration of three countries that were ahead in the previous year. These are Lithuania, East Timor and Liechtenstein (now ranked 15th instead of 11th).



According to RSF Switzerland, the development of press freedom in Switzerland last year was positive in terms of the“security” indicator. In previous years, verbal or physical attacks on media professionals had cost Switzerland points. According to RSF, these attacks occurred in particular at demonstrations organised by opponents of the coronavirus measures.

Right to information 'circumvented'

In the area of“Legal framework”, on the other hand, Switzerland only ranks 27th internationally. RSF Switzerland justifies this relatively poor ranking with the statement that the problem of applying the criminal provisions of the Federal Banking Act to media professionals has still not been resolved.

More More Press freedom under attack: our journalists bear witness

This content was published on May 3, 2024 To mark World Press Freedom Day, SWI swissinfo's international journalists talk about the obstacles they have faced in their reporting.

Read more: Press freedom under attack: our journalists bear witness

In Switzerland, the principle of public access, which stipulates the right of private individuals to access documents held by the administration,“continues to be the subject of various circumvention strategies”.



In addition to the security and legal framework indicators, Reporters Without Borders also compiles its annual press freedom rating based on the areas of“political context”,“economic context” and“socio-cultural context”.

+“My question to Putin put husband at risk”

According to RSF International, Norway has the best press freedom situation in the world. The Nordic country was able to maintain its top position from the previous year. Denmark now ranks second instead of third, while Ireland dropped from second to eighth place.



RSF attributes this to Irish politicians who had the media intimidated by the courts. According to RSF International, conditions for media professionals are only satisfactory in a quarter of all countries.



Worldwide, freedom of the press is threatened by those who should actually be its guarantors: political authorities. This is shown by the fact that the global average score for the“political context” indicator has fallen by 7.6 points.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc



This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Press freedom under attack: our journalists bear witness

Articles in this storyNews More Lindt & Sprüngli expands cocoa processing plant

This content was published on May 3, 2024 The new facility is improving production capacity in addition to creating a dozen new jobs.

Read more: Lindt & Sprüngli expands cocoa processing plant More Repeat offender Brian back in Swiss custody following brawl

This content was published on May 3, 2024 Brian was involved in a fight with another man, with whom he has been feuding for some time, say police.

Read more: Repeat offender Brian back in Swiss custody following brawl More One in three Swiss residents victims of discrimination

This content was published on May 3, 2024 Perceptions of discrimination were associated with problems in health, relationship and avoidance of certain situations.

Read more: One in three Swiss residents victims of discrimination More First large-scale alpine solar plant approved in Switzerland

This content was published on May 3, 2024 The approval was met with satisfaction by the project's organisers, but it also brings with it a certain amount of pressure.

Read more: First large-scale alpine solar plant approved in Switzerland More Medieval squirrels may have 'helped spread leprosy'

This content was published on May 3, 2024 An examination of squirrel remains in the United Kingdom has opened up interesting questions and possibilities in terms of the history of the disease.

Read more: Medieval squirrels may have 'helped spread leprosy' More Rise in laser and GPS spoofing attacks on Swiss aircraft

This content was published on May 3, 2024 GPS malfunctions, in particular, saw a large increase over the previous year, according to flight safety statistics.

Read more: Rise in laser and GPS spoofing attacks on Swiss aircraft More Two Red Cross drivers killed by gunmen in Sudan

This content was published on May 3, 2024 Two ICRC workers are killed in Sudan gun attack that left three others injured in the war-torn country.

Read more: Two Red Cross drivers killed by gunmen in Sudan More Swiss money laundering office registers record number of reports

This content was published on May 2, 2024 The Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS) registered a record number of reports of suspicious activity last year.

Read more: Swiss money laundering office registers record number of reports More Two teens accused of planning terror attack released from custody

This content was published on May 2, 2024 The Schaffhausen judiciary has released the two teenagers from custody who allegedly planned bomb attacks in Switzerland.

Read more: Two teens accused of planning terror attack released from custody More OECD: Sluggish economic activity slowing growth in Switzerland

This content was published on May 2, 2024 Sluggish economic activity at the start of the year is weighing on growth in Switzerland, with GDP expected to fall to 1.1% in 2024.

Read more: OECD: Sluggish economic activity slowing growth in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .