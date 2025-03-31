EU Calls For Immediate Resumption Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The European Union called for an immediate return to the ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian aid and electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip.

An EU spokesperson said today in press statements that Brussels wants to resume negotiations as the only way forward, adding that a return to the ceasefire in Gaza is essential, leading to the release of all hostages and a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Humanitarian aid and its distribution, as well as electricity supplies to Gaza, must resume immediately, he added.

At dawn on March 18, the Israeli occupation resumed its aggression on the Gaza Strip, after a two-month pause under a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on January 19.

The Israeli occupation, however, violated the terms of the ceasefire throughout the two months, continuing its bombing of various areas in the Gaza Strip, causing casualties and injuries.

It also refused to implement the humanitarian protocol, and tightened its stifling siege on the Strip, which is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.