Medical Worker Injured In Bilozerka, Kherson Region, Due To Enemy Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A 31-year-old health worker was injured in the Kherson region as a result of the shelling of the village of Bilozerka.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

“At about 13:40, a nurse of a local hospital was injured due to the Russian shelling of Bilozerka,” the report says.

It is noted that the 31-year-old woman was diagnosed with explosive trauma, contusion and concussion. The victim sought help on her own. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Three people injured in Russian drone attack on

As Ukrinform reported, in the morning, Russian troops fired from a drone in the Dnipro district of Kherson at people near a store, three citizens were wounded, a doctor was among the victims, he is in serious condition.