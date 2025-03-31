Medical Worker Injured In Bilozerka, Kherson Region, Due To Enemy Shelling
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
“At about 13:40, a nurse of a local hospital was injured due to the Russian shelling of Bilozerka,” the report says.
It is noted that the 31-year-old woman was diagnosed with explosive trauma, contusion and concussion. The victim sought help on her own. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.Read also: Three people injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson
As Ukrinform reported, in the morning, Russian troops fired from a drone in the Dnipro district of Kherson at people near a store, three citizens were wounded, a doctor was among the victims, he is in serious condition.
