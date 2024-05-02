CMU Scientists Contribute To NASA's Autonomous Robot Snake Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Carnegie Mellon University researchers teamed up with scientists at NASA to develop a robot capable of searching underwater oceans on distant planets for signs of life. (See video below.)

NASA's Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor (EELS) is a self-propelled, autonomous, snake-like robot inspired by a desire to one day look for signs of life in the vast ocean beneath the icy crust of Saturn's Enceladus moon.

The robot can autonomously navigate extreme terrain, enabling it to traverse not only ice but also sand, rocks, cliff walls, deep craters, underground lava tubes and glaciers.

Science Robotics featured EELS on the cover of its March 2024 issue and published a paper about the project. EELS was developed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory with collaboration from CMU, Arizona State University and the University of California, San Diego.

CMU personnel who contributed to the project include Howie Choset, the Kavčić-Moura Professor of Computer Science in the School of Computer Science; Matt Travers, a senior systems scientist in the school's Robotics Institute (RI); and Andrew Orekhov, a project scientist in the RI.

