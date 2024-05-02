Kerala: Authorities Take Disciplinary Action Against 14 KSRTC For Taking Ungranted Leaves In Pathanamthitta

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kollam: The authorities have taken disciplinary action against 14 KSRTC employees of the Pathanamthitta depot who took leave without informing authorities. Around 16 regular drivers were transferred for taking collective leave and 4 replacement category drivers were also removed from the service.

The action was informed in a note issued by the office of KSRTC Chairman & Managing Director. Many services in the Pathanamthitta unit were canceled due to these massive leaves. The passengers who depend on the KSRTC services face difficulties.

Earlier, Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar suspended 97 KSRTC employees who worked under the influence of alcohol. Around 40 temporary employees were also dismissed. The action has been taken against the employees for coming to duty drunk and keeping alcohol while on duty. Around 26 temporary employees of SWIFT and alternative employees of KSRTC have been removed from service. The process was carried out during two weeks of inspection.

