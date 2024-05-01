Cong Wants To Sack Loyalists Like Sandeep Dikshit, Says Naseeb Singh After Quitting Party (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Former Congress legislator Naseeb Singh on Wednesday went all guns blazing on the party high command for picking "outsiders" over party loyalists for the Lok Sabha elections and slammed it for "humiliating and insulting" many party leaders including him.

Hours after quitting the party, Naseeb Singh spoke exclusively to IANS and slammed the Congress high command over its Lok Sabha picks. He said that giving "priority to outsiders over locals" will prove to be "suicidal" for the party as they have no association or connection with the party's ideology.

He asserted that the party's top brass was even contemplating expelling loyalists and two-time Parliamentarians like Sandeep Dikshit and a couple of other top leaders for expressing dissent with the high command.

“Arvind Singh Lovely raised his voice against the dictatorial attitude of high command. But, he was threatened to be shown the door. Not just him, leaders like two-time MP Sandeep Dikshit and former MLA Surendra Kumar are being pressured to either toe the party line or get kicked out from the party,” the former Delhi MLA told IANS.

“If you sack the top leaders of Delhi Pradesh Congress, what will be left in the party? It's because of this high-handedness that Arvind Singh Lovely resigned from all posts. We all are working to revive the party, but those seated on top are bent on destroying it,” he added.

Naseeb Singh also added that not just he but many party leaders are feeling "insulted and humiliated" by the way they are being treated.

“I tendered my resignation to protest against the Congress-AAP alliance. We can't work with the party that rode to power by running false campaigns and fake propaganda against our former CM Sheila Dikshit. It raised a volley of allegations against her but not a single charge has been proved. We can't face this ignominy, also we can't even face our own workers,” he said.

He said that it was the Congress party that shaped the national capital, but today, it was forced to rally behind the "group of corrupt" who are languishing in jail.

He also slammed the party leadership for declining an invite to Ram Mandir's Pran Pratistha ceremony and said that it was a "gross mistake to boycott the event."

“Religion and politics are different issues. If the party high command was reluctant to join the consecration, it could have found other ways to show respect to the grand ceremony,” said Naseeb Singh, adding that Hindus can't be ignored in a country like India.

