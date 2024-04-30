US, UAE Sign Deal To Establish Technological Security Program

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 30 (KUNA) -- Senior delegations from the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) met recently in the Pentagon for the annual US-UAE Joint Military Dialogue (JMD) and signed a deal to boost technology security cooperation.

The US Defense Technology Security Administration (DTSA) Director, Michael R. Laychak, and the UAE Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries, Major General Mubarak Saeed Al-Jabri, formalized a bilateral technology security partnership with the signing of the Cooperative Technology Security Program (CTSP) Execution Plan, the US Defense department said in a statement.

The JMD is the foremost bilateral defense forum for advancing the US-UAE defense partnership, including reviewing shared security interests as well as discussing a wide range of strategic objectives for the relationship and challenges in the region.

The delegations discussed a broad range of regional and defense issues, including regional threats, current regional security dynamics, counterterrorism, maritime security, air and missile defense, and security cooperation.

Specific discussions focused on integrated air and missile defense and cooperation on emerging capabilities.

The United States and the UAE reaffirmed their commitment to a strong bilateral defense relationship and recognized the UAE as a key partner in addressing regional challenges.

Both sides agreed on the importance of the US-UAE strategic partnership as one based on shared interests and shared priorities.

The UAE delegation was led by Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. Gen Eisa Al-Mazrouie.

The US delegation was led by Acting undersecretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory. (end)

