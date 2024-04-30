Saudi Arabia Visa For The Egyptian And UAE Residents

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) SAUDI ARABIA CRUISE TOURIST VISA

Saudi Arabia is located in the Middle East. The eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens from approximately 50 countries to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. The Saudi government launched the tourist eVisa in 2019 to simplify the visa application process and greet international visitors. The validity period of each entry is 90 days, resulting in a total validity period of 180 days. The eVisa for Saudi Arabia permits entry multiple times. This means that you can bring it along on multiple visits to the countryside. The Saudi visa obtained online remains valid for a period of one year starting from the date it was issued. Once approved, the tourist can enter Saudi Arabia via any of its seaports, airports, or land borders. The Saudi Cruise Tourist Visa allowed tourists to explore the nation's ports while traveling in a cruise group. This visa prohibited travelers from exploring Saudi Arabia on their own beyond the authorized points of entry. Regular tourists could not obtain a standard tourist visa to visit Saudi Arabia unless they were part of a cruise package. To acquire a Saudi Cruise Tourist Visa, you must normally arrange a cruise package that includes Saudi Arabia as one of the locations and be a member of an organized group. The cruise line or their authorized representatives would typically manage the visa application process. Passengers on cruise ships can apply for an e-visa to visit and stay in Saudi Arabia. It is worth noting, however, that cruise passengers must present multiple travel documents to border check officials.







SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

SAUDI ARABIA ENTRY PORTS FOR TOURISTS

The introduction of an electronic visa system by the Saudi government, also called online visa or e-visa, has made it much easier for foreigners traveling to Saudi Arabia. People intending to go to Saudi Arabia via air or sea can now conveniently request a visa online and obtain official travel permission within a short period of time. It is important to note that, while Saudi Arabia has 15 domestic and 13 international airports, not all of them accept e-Visas.

ENTRY PORTS FOR TOURISTS



King Khalid International Airport (RUH) – Located in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, this is one of the busiest airports in the country and serves as a major entry point for international tourists.

King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) – Situated in Jeddah, the airport serves as the gateway to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. Many pilgrims visiting for Hajj or Umrah enter Saudi Arabia through this airport.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED) – Located in Medina, this airport is another common entry point for pilgrims visiting the holy sites in the city.

King Fahd International Airport (DMM) – Situated in Dammam, the airport serves the Eastern Province and is an important entry point for both business and leisure travellers.

Abha International Airport (AHB) – Located in Abha, in the Asir Province, this airport serves the southwestern region of Saudi Arabia and is known for its scenic beauty and mild climate. King Fahd Causeway – This is a land border crossing that connects Saudi Arabia with Bahrain. It is a popular entry point for tourists arriving by land from Bahrain.

SAUDI ARABIA UMRAH VISA FOR EGYPTIAN RESIDENTS

Every year, Mecca is visited by millions of Muslims. People from around the globe journey to visit the city considered the most sacred in Islam and where Prophet Muhammad was born. Muslim Egyptians are able to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage by obtaining a Umrah visa specifically for Saudi Arabia. Egyptians must secure a visa prior to their arrival in Saudi Arabia as Egypt is not among the countries eligible for visa-free entry. The Saudi government has made multiple efforts to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the visa application process. One of these programs is the implementation of the Saudi Arabia electronic visa, which permits nationals from 50 countries to stay for short periods. On the contrary, Egyptian citizens cannot apply for this type of visa and must go in person to an embassy or consulate. A Saudi visa is a formal paper that grants permission for the holder to legally visit the country. You may be unable to board your flight if you do not have a valid visa, but you will be denied entrance by immigration agents upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. Tourist visas to Saudi Arabia for Egyptian people are normally provided with a one-year validity period. This implies that if your tourist visa is approved, you will be able to enter Saudi Arabia within the given validity term, which is typically one year from the date of issuance. We provide a Multiple Entry visa, which allows applicants to stay in Saudi Arabia for 90 days throughout a year. The application process requires basic personal information such as name, address, and passport information. The visa fee is due at the time of application, and processing periods vary by embassy or agency.

SAUDI ARABIA UMRAH VISA FOR UAE RESIDENTS

Every year, millions of Muslims worldwide visit Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to participate in Umrah. Contrary to the Hajj, Umrah is a non-compulsory religious pilgrimage that can be performed at any point during the year. Muslim pilgrims have the option to undertake Umrah in Saudi Arabia by obtaining the Saudi Arabia Umrah Visa, which is also known as the Saudi Arabia Tourist eVisa. This visa permits both Muslims and non-Muslims to come and visit family and friends in this lovely country and complete Umrah. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia introduced an online platform in 2019 for international tourists, including those residing in the UAE, to apply for a Saudi tourist visa. In 2019, the Saudi government introduced the tourist eVisa to streamline the visa application procedure and greet international tourists. Multiple entries are permitted with the Saudi Arabia online visa. It allows for a 90-day stay with each entry into the country, for a total of 180 days during the validity period. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from the date of issue. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

COMPLETE GUIDE TO SAUDI ARABIA E VISA

Saudi Arabia eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens from approximately 50 countries to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. In 2019, the Saudi government introduced the tourist eVisa to expedite visa processing and embrace travelers from around the world. There is permission for numerous entries with the online visa for Saudi Arabia. This allows you to take it with you on multiple journeys to the countryside. It permits a 90-day visit each time, with a maximum of 180 days within the validity period. The online Saudi visa remains valid for one year starting from the issuance date. Foreign individuals wishing to travel to Saudi Arabia for purposes other than tourism, such as for business or educational reasons, are advised to get in touch with the Saudi embassy or consulate in their respective home nations. It is the quickest and most straightforward method of obtaining authorization to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

Types of Saudi Visa

Business Visa

This visa is given to people who are traveling to Saudi Arabia for business reasons, like meetings or conferences.

Business Work Visa

Business work visas allow corporations to bring in specialized and highly skilled employees for specific projects for a short duration (2 months).

Tourist Visa

This visa is provided to people who are traveling to Saudi Arabia for tourism or leisure reasons.

Work Visa

This visa is given to people who will be employed in Saudi Arabia, such as expatriates and foreign workers.

Permanent Family Visa

This visa is given to close relatives of expat residents who meet the requirements and are not allowed to work.

Family Visit Visa

This visa is granted to immediate family members of qualified expat residents and does not permit employment.

Student Visa

This visa is granted to people intending to pursue studies in Saudi Arabia.

Transit Visa

This visa is granted to people who are transiting through Saudi Arabia on their way to another place.

Hajj Visa

This visa is given to those who will undertake the Hajj (pilgrimage) to Makkah.

Umrah Visa

This visa is granted to individuals who intend to undertake the Umrah pilgrimage in Makkah.

