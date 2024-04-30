Wondrlab Creates A Content Campaign For Navratna Oil With Kapil Sharma And Team

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 30, 2024: Navratna Oil has joined hands with Kapil Sharma for its new campaign this summer. An immensely popular brand, Navratna Tel has given audiences some of the most memorable campaigns in the past few decades. And it is back with a bang, featuring a unique format that blurs the line between content and ad films.



Conceptualised by Wondrlab, a martech network, the series involves Kapil offering a solution in his signature style as Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera deal with problems caused by everyday chaos. The multimedia campaign spans across TV, Social, Print, WhatsApp, Performance & Influencer Marketing and more.



Talking about the films, Mr Kaushik Vedula, AVP - Marketing, of Emami Ltd. said, "This year we wanted to break the mould. As a market leader in this segment, we have always had brave campaigns that redefine benchmarks. With the growing market, and brands finding new ways to be relevant, we decided to take the plunge into the wild. For a mass brand like Navratna, taking a step towards branded content opens up new avenues to reach and connect with our target audience. I am truly excited for this campaign and confident that it will significantly enhance our market presence."



Amit Akali, the CCO and co-founder of Wondrlab, added, "The idea for the campaign came from Navratna's history of entertaining the viewers with their ads. So, we decided to go all out. And who better than India's Comedy Superstar to headline the campaign? We even got Kapil's writers on board and worked with them to make sure the essence of Kapil Sharma shines through. And the result was better than we imagined. Of course, the credit goes to Kapil, Kiku, Sumona and Gaurav too for bringing alive the characters with their charm and improvisations on set."



Talking about the creation process, Gauri Gokarn, Content Director added, "It was a fun project to work on, writing branded content, coming up with digital ideas surrounding it and collaborating with the actors. Safe to say, it is one of the most ambitious projects we have taken on, and we're excited and eagerly waiting to see audience's response to this one-of-a-kind campaign."



The campaign is live with the first webisode streaming on digital platforms. And the other webisodes will soon be live on all channels, sure to entertain the viewers with a dose of laughter, fun and cool cool champi.





About Wondrlab Network:



Launched in 2020, Wondrlab's vision is to create a global world-class network from India which encompasses marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Through its integrated marketing technology network it gives clients a full-funnel approach to help them win through brand creation and monetization in a highly fragmented marketplace. The Wondrlab network includes What's Your Problem, a digital-first creative agency; Wisr- India's pioneering open tech platform connecting brands and schools to foster school empowerment through brand partnership; Opportune- a data-driven influencer marketing platform employing proprietary technology and a vast creator network to drive impactful influencer marketing campaigns; Neon- a performance marketing agency and Cymetrix - a leading global CRM & Data Analytics company. These acquisitions collectively provide clients with a seamless full-funnel experience. Wondrlab recently launched its European operations with the acquisition of Poland based WebTalk, a results-driven B2C digital marketing agency known for delivering outstanding outcomes in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region.

Company :-Storytellers 101 PR

User :- Surya Nair

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9620104028