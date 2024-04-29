UAE Weather: Dust, Sand To Blow Chance Of Rainfall In East

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 7:32 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand. There is a chance of some local convective cloud formation associated with rainfall eastward and over some internal and western areas.

Temperatures could be as high as 42oC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 38oC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 27oC in Abu Dhabi and 29oC in Dubai and 16oC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

