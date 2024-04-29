Demonstration Banned In Istanbul's Taksim Square

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish authorities have banned a May Day demonstration inTaksim Square in central Istanbul, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya as hetelling to reporters about this.

"At the moment, all applications for holding 103 events in 55provinces of the country on the occasion of Labor and SolidarityDay have been satisfied. The exception is the city of Istanbul,which will receive 17.5 million tourists in 2023. It is the centerof education, culture, art, trade and industry of our country," theminister said.

According to him, last week some terrorist organizations calledon their supporters to take part in a demonstration in the Taksimarea on social networks.

At the same time, Ali Yerlikaya said that representatives oftrade unions applying to hold events in Taksim on May 1 can layflowers and make a statement in front of the monument erected inhonor of the Turkish Republic. However, it is forbidden to holdother events on and near the square.

Noting that 40 places have been reserved for events related to the"Labor and Solidarity Day" in Istanbul, the minister said that morethan 42 thousand police officers are involved in ensuring securityin the city.

Recall that the first mass march on May 1 in Istanbul's TaksimSquare was organized by trade unions in 1976. A year later, as aresult of clashes that occurred during an event held there, about40 people were killed and more than 200 people were injured. Inrecent years, demonstrations on May 1 in Taksim have not beenallowed.