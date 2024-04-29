Abu Dhabi: Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds Takes On New Role As CIO Of Yas Island

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM

Last updated: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the region's leading leisure and entertainment destination, has appointed multi-talented Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds as its newest chief island officer (CIO).

The announcement ends a week-long suspense following a trailer video showing a mystery skydiver jumping off a plane and landing on the island in a parachute. While former CIO Kevin Hart announced his arrival in a Ferrari, Jason Momoa had paddled his way into the island. Reynolds, following in their footsteps, made sure his entrance was just as grand, ushering the destination to greater heights of adventure and excitement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a full video released today, Reynolds is seen descending from the sky, as he parachutes straight into the heart of the action amid speeding cars on the Yas Marina Circuit. However, much to his chagrin, he misses his intended landing spot at the illustrious W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, built above and across the iconic Formula One race circuit.

Watch the star take over Yas Island in this video:

But then Reynolds strides forward with unmistakable confidence, as he takes on his new role as CIO. He recounts the diverse array of hats he's worn throughout his career: actor, producer, owner of a Welsh football club, and now another illustrious title to his repertoire. Yet, as he attempts to continue his dramatic speech, his words are swiftly drowned out by the buzz of speeding cars.

“I'm so excited,” Reynolds, who starred in the 'Deadpool' franchise, says in the video.

Later, he is seen on a thrilling ride of Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, exploring Gotham City at Warner Bros World Yas Island, and creating more memorable moments on an electrifying journey.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, noted:“Reynolds brings his own unique blend of charisma, energy, and enthusiasm to the role, promising to elevate the Yas Island experience to even greater heights. We're thrilled to embark on this exhilarating journey with him, inviting fans worldwide to be part of the legacy.”

Reynolds brings his trademark charm, unmatched energy, and wit to the role, as well as invites fans to #RollLikeRyan and experience the island like never before.

ALSO READS:

'Music has power to forge bonds': Yas Island's new staycation anthem promises to keep boredom at bay

UAE: Kevin Hart announced as Yas Island's first 'Chief Island Officer'

Watch: Hollywood star Jason Momoa joins Yas Island Abu Dhabi as the new 'Chief Island Officer'