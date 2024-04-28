Israel Arrested 15 Palestinians In West Bank, Jerusalem-PPC

Ramallah, Apr. 28 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation forces arrested 15 Palestinians at Sunday dawn in a massive campaign of raids launched in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club (PPC) said the occupation forces transferred the detainees for investigation under pretext of involvement in armed resistance against Israeli army and settlers.The statement added that Israeli incursions concentrated in various governorates of the West Bank, especially in refugee camps.

