Emeritus Claims Top Spot in TIME Magazine’s ‘World's Top EdTech Companies of 2024’ Ranking

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 25, 2024: Emeritus, a global leader in delivering accessible and affordable high-quality education, has been ranked as the number one Edtech Company in the world by TIME Magazine's inaugural "World's Top EdTech Companies of 2024" ranking. This recognition recognises Emeritus's significant impact on the global education landscape and its commitment to providing high-quality online education.

The top ranking highlights Emeritus’s remarkable growth and impact in the high-quality online education landscape globally through its continuous innovation. Emeritus witnessed a staggering 75% growth over the previous year – setting the company far ahead of its peers. Offering a diverse range of courses from esteemed universities worldwide, including the University of Cambridge, Harvard Business School, the University of Pennsylvania, MIT Sloan, Indian School of Business, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the University of Western Australia, John Hopkins, NTU Singapore, Carnegie Mellon, UC Berkeley Executive Education, INSEAD, Wharton Executive Education, among others. Emeritus has empowered learners across 80+ countries. This top spot from TIME Magazine comes right after Emeritus’s success story recently became a case study by the Harvard Business School.

Announcing this milestone, Ashwin Damera, Co-Founder and CEO, Emeritus, said, “We are honoured to be recognised as the top EdTech company in the world by the prestigious TIME Magazine. We dedicate this feat to the entire Emeritus team and their dedication to consistently raising the bar, as well as the unwavering commitment of our learners and partner institutions around the globe. Chaitanya and I embarked on this journey with a bold ambition to break down barriers to high-quality education. This acknowledgment underscores the transformative impact of our work and inspires us to continue innovating and expanding our reach.”





MENAFN28042024005232011781ID1108147855