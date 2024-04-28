Powerful tornado sweeps through China’s Guangzhou, kills 5

(MENAFN) According to reports from state media, a powerful tornado swept through the city of Guangzhou in southern China on Saturday, causing widespread devastation and leaving at least five people dead and 33 injured. The tornado struck Guangdong Province, China's most populous province, around 3 pm local time, catching residents and authorities off guard.



The impact of the tornado was particularly severe due to Guangdong's status as an industrial hub, with thousands of factories powering the nation's export sector. In total, 141 factories were damaged by the extreme weather event, although fortunately, there were no reports of residential buildings collapsing. Despite this, the destruction to industrial infrastructure is expected to have significant economic repercussions.



Images circulated on social media and published by state media depicted the aftermath of the tornado, revealing scenes of darkened skies, damaged vehicles, and uprooted trees strewn across the affected areas. The grim sight underscored the ferocity of the storm and the extent of its impact on the local environment and infrastructure.



This recent bout of severe weather comes on the heels of torrential rains earlier in the week, which caused serious flooding in parts of Guangdong. The flooding claimed four lives and was described by state media as the worst in some areas since the 1950s, highlighting the region's vulnerability to extreme weather events.



While tornadoes are not uncommon in China, they remain a potent threat to life and property, as evidenced by past incidents. In September, a tornado struck Suqian in Jiangsu Province, claiming the lives of 10 people. Similarly, in 2021, the country experienced a tragic day when two tornadoes touched down, resulting in 12 fatalities, including eight in Wuhan.

