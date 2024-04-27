US And Sri Lanka Discuss Agriculture Modernization Efforts

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The United States and Sri Lanka discussed agriculture modernization efforts in Sri Lanka.

Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Alexis Taylor, paid a courtesy call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

During the discussions, the President was briefed on the ongoing dairy modernization program supported by the US. President Wickremesinghe welcomed the program, stating that it would complement the island-wide dairy expansion projects.

Furthermore, the President outlined the Government's agriculture modernization efforts, emphasizing the importance of attracting a greater level of youth involvement in the sector. The US delegation expressed their support for these initiatives, pledging to provide necessary assistance.

Accompanying the President were Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake and Director of International Affairs, Dinouk Colombage. (Colombo Gazette)