LIVE MATCH: Iraq Vs Vietnam AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The final game in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 quarterfinals stage is set to take place at Al Janoub Stadium when Iraq and Vietnam meet.

With Japan, Indonesia, Uzbekistan having qualified for the semis, both Iraq and Vietnam are more than eager to occupy the final slot at the semifinal table.

Despite improvements over the past two matches that saw his team top Group C above Saudi Arabia, Iraq head coach Radhi Shenaishil admits that a different strategy will be needed to combat Vietnam's strengths.

Vietnam head coach Hoang Anh Tuan believes that“anything can happen” in the quarter-final against Iraq, and that his team's group stage loss to Uzbekistan had little-to-no significance on tonight's game.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

⚽⚽⚽

45' + 7' First half ends

45' + 3' Ali Al Mosawe (Iraq U23) lets loose a fierce left footed effort that misses the target by a few.

38' Nguyen Van Tùng ( Vietnam U23 ) also skies his shot in an almost identical manner to Nguyễn Văn Trường's effort four minutes ago.

34' Vietnam's Nguyễn Văn Trường controls the ball nicely in the box but skies his shot.

30' A very quiet game so far with Iraq's Ali Al Mosawe's chance being the only dangerous ball throughout the game.

25' Muntadher Mohammed (Iraq U23) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

21' Nguyen Thái Son ( Vietnam U23 ) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

21' Ali Al Mosawe ( Iraq U23 ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15' First big moment of the game as a poor defensive clearance finds Iraq's Ali Al Mosawe in unmarked in the area, but fires straight at keeper Quan Văn Chuẩn

11' Ali Jasim ( Iraq U23 ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Corner, Vietnam U23 . Conceded by Hussein Amer.

6' Delay in match because of an injury Luong Duy Cuong ( Vietnam U23 ).

2' Corner for Iraq

LINEUPS