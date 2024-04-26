Bodies Of 140 Fallen Defenders Returned To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The bodies of 140 fallen Ukrainian soldiers have been returned to Ukraine.

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, it was possible to repatriate the bodies of 112 defenders who fought in the Donetsk sector, 20 fallen soldiers from the Luhansk sector, five bodies of defenders from the Sumy sector, two fallen soldiers from the Zaporizhzhia sector and one from the Kherson sector.

The deceased were returned to Ukraine thanks to cooperation between the staff of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Interior Ministry, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons in Special Circumstances, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service, and other representatives of Ukraine's security and defense sector.

The headquarters thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for assistance.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated government institutions.

Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts will identify the victims.

After identification, the bodies will be handed over to the families for burial.

The bodies of 121 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine on March 29.