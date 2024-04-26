Jason Derulo Says King And He Co-Wrote ‘Bumpa’, 'Blending Our Languages And Styles'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Indian musician King has teamed up with global pop sensation Jason Derulo for the summer anthem titled 'Bumpa', which was released on Friday.

Derulo said: " 'Bumpa' has been an incredible experience. King and I co-wrote the song, blending our languages and styles to ensure the vibe connects with listeners worldwide. I'm eager to see India and the rest of the world groove to our creation."

This song marks Derulo's first collaboration with an Indian artist.

King said: "Working with Jason on 'Bumpa' was an incredible journey of creating a global dance anthem from India. I'm all set to dive into uncharted territory with fresh sounds and music, and 'Bumpa' is just the start."

"Collaborating with Jason was amazing, and I'm looking forward to bringing the house down with this banger track!"

The song is choreographed by the French duo Les Twins, who have also worked with global superstars Beyonce and Jason Derulo.

King is known for hits like 'Maan Meri Jaan', 'Tu Aake Dekhle', and 'Oops'.

Derulo is celebrated for smash hits like 'Jiggle', 'Swalla', and 'Take You Dancing', and is now joining forces with King.